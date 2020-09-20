Cal Looking at 2022 Nolan Catholic DL Curlee Thomas IV
The state of Texas has produced a handful of recruits for Cal over the past few recruiting cycles, with WR J. Michael Sturdivant, DB, Collin Gamble, Miles Williams and Craig Woodson, and LBs Curley...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news