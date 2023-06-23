As a Class of 2025 prospect, three-star running back Carter Jackson still has a long ways to go before he can sign a National Letter of Intent with a school, but he nonetheless was ready to make a decision on his future Friday as he announced his commitment to Cal.

Carter, from nearby Folsom High School, had been building a relationship with Golden Bears running backs coach Aristotle Thompson since his freshman year and had felt at home in his time around the program.

"For me, I was kind of looking at my whole recruitment process, just looking for every school, No. 1, how many people in my class have they offered; No. 2, I was looking at what type of school I want to go to and the environment that would suit me and my family the best; and No. 3, how much of a relationship I've had with the schools," Jackson told Golden Bear Report. "I took that into consideration. That's kind of how I went about doing my commitment."

As for the timing and making the decision so early in the recruiting process?

"I kind of just felt like since I'm in the smaller back kind of box or whatever, I felt for my benefit and for the benefit of my family it would be better for me to commit sooner than later," he said. "If schools are really interested, they can still reach out, but Cal has showed me a lot of love. They've walked me through how I would fit in their offense, and it really felt like more of a home than other schools that just want me as a player -- they want me outside of being a player. They talked a lot about character and we got into some personal things with me, Coach AT, we've talked a lot. So I kind of felt like that played a big part in that -- just more outside of just playing football. And No. 2, it's a really good education at Cal."