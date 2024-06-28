Versatile athlete Tre' Harrison had several options on the table in his recruitment, but eventually he narrowed his focus to a select few. The 6-foot prospect from Serra High School in Gardena spent the last several weeks seeing his top options in person.

That took him to Berkeley to see Cal followed by trips to Columbia, Harvard and San Diego State. After taking a few days to evaluate all the programs, the three-star recruit announced his commitment to the Bears on Friday becoming the 13th 2025 addition for Justin Wilcox's program.