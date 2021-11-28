Cal Leveled by UCLA in 42-14 Loss

Despite Cal's early struggles, the Bears had an early lead. Following Christopher Brooks' 14 yard romp to make it 10-7, Cal had a gift, with Kazmeir Allen dropping a kickoff and Cameron Goode recovering at the UCLA 13. Chase Garbers would sneak in from a yard out, but that would be Cal's final lead of the evening. UCLA put up 32 straight points as Cal ran a grand total of 19 offensive plays during that stretch, as the Bears would drop the contest to UCLA 42-14.

Cal would have a rough start thanks to an early three and out, as the Bears would struggle to hold back the UCLA offense all night. The Bears had a strong enough start defensively, thanks to Nate Rutchena making a few tackles, holding the Bruins to a field goal. Cal would get the first of two strong kick returns by Nikko Remigio, but a 4th and 4 deep ball to J Michael Sturdivant did not get enough air under it, and was broken up by Jay Shaw.

Cal would force a punt thanks to Rutchena getting a stop, but Garbers, who was uncharacteristically off all evening, threw a pick to Shaw as the pressure got to the Cal QB. UCLA would march down thanks to a Dorian Thompson-Robinson 22 yard scramble, with Kyle Phillips finishing the drive on a 4 yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone.

Cal would utilize their run game on the next drive, after Remigio made a spectacular contested catch on 3rd and 13 for 26 yards. Chris Brooks would finish the drive, with 14 yards on a toss play. Cal's ensuing kickoff would go off Kazmeir Allen's knee and into Goode arms, and the Bears would turn that into a Garbers QB sneak, a score, and their final lead of the game.

UCLA would respond, thanks to multiple short plays grinding the Bears down, and Allen would make up for his mistake, with an 8 yard run on an endaround, breaking a couple tackles to give the Bruins a 17-14 halftime lead.

The second half would start with the Bears and Bruins trading three and outs, with Garbers struggling against the UCLA pressure. A 20 yard run by Charbonnet would give the Bruins some space, while a pass interference call on Lu-Magia Hearns got UCLA deep into Cal territory, as Thompson-Robinson would finish the drive with a well placed ball to Greg Dulcich for a 29 yard touchdown.

Garbers would again struggle with pressure, getting sacked on 3rd and 4 to end another drive, one which UCLA would follow up with a field goal (thanks to an illegal forward pass call on Thompson-Robinson). The Bears had no answer, as Marcel Dancy would be dropped in the backfield on 1st down, and Dancy couldn't break free on 3rd and 7 for more than 3.

Charbonnet would break free for a 27 yard reception, and Allen would find a crease for 33 more, giving Charbonnet a 1 yard TD, and a 2 point conversion for good measure. Cal would follow that up by Garbers getting sacked twice, incluing on 4th down following Nikko Remigio's 67 yard kick return.

Thompson-Robinson would drive the Bruins down one more time for a score, which would mark Cal's worst defensive scoring effort of the year. A final 20 play drive would come up short for Cal, with a Garbers pass to Monroe Young falling incomplete on the goalline.