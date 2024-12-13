Cal lands transfer commitment from Notre Dame DL Tyson Ford

The Notre Dame-to-Cal pipeline is thriving as the Bears begin building their roster for 2025. The latest member of the Irish to make Berkeley his new home is another former highly targeted prospect.

Former Rivals100 defensive end Tyson Ford committed to Cal on Friday following a visit giving the program its first public transfer addition of the winter cycle. Ford, who was ranked as the No. 51 overall recruit by Rivals in the 2022 class, sat out the 2024 season as a medical non-counter after stepping away from the game for a time.

"I believe Cal is the right spot for me because I believe in the coaching staff, especially Coach Sirmon and Coach Browning," Ford said following his announcement. "They showed me a plan of how I would succeed in their system and I believe it is exactly what I need in order to maximize my abilities. Aside from football, it also helps that Cal is a great spot academically and I will receive a master’s degree that will only bolster my resume in the future."