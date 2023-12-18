Rush Reimer has watched a couple of his former Montana State teammates leave Bozeman and have positive experiences in the Bay Area. He hopes to be the next success story.

The graduate transfer offensive lineman announced his commitment to Cal Monday following a quick visit to Berkeley over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Washington native played alongside both offensive lineman T.J. Session and running back Isaiah Ifanse with the Bobcats, so he values the input of both players.

Watching both of them have an instant impact upon arriving in Berkeley helped give him the confidence to make the call in favor of the Bears just a couple weeks after entering the transfer portal.

"Cal kind of checked all the boxes," said Reimer, who was previously targeted but never offered by the Bears as a high school recruit. "I got some buddies [on the team], and it checked all my boxes, too. ... It's always been a school I've wanted to go to, it's pretty prestigious.

"It opens a lot of doors for me with life after football, and I think it also opens a lot of doors for me in my football career and what I hope to do with it."