After Gerald Alexander added a new member to his family earlier this week, Cal's defensive backs coach added the fifth defensive back of the 2020 class to the mix, as Tyson McWilliams , from St. Augustine HS in San Diego, joined the Bears after an official visit to Berkeley over the weekend. The 6'3", 175 lb. McWilliams joins Trey Paster , Dejuan Butler , Isaiah Young , and Collin Gamble at the defensive back position in the class.

I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me. I also want to thank God, my Family, & Friends for sticking by my side through this decision. With that being said,I am COMMITTED to The University of California Berkeley. Go Bears 🐻💙💛. #TAKERS pic.twitter.com/vJv01Oy0xJ

McWilliams earned his Cal offer after the Bears saw his first three games of senior tape, and Alexander kept it real with the St. Augustine corner. That approach paid off.

"In recruiting, you hear what you're good at," McWilliams told Golden Bear Report earlier this month, "and that's one thing I respect about coach GA, he keeps it real with me and told me what I could get better at, to play at Cal. That's what my mindset was going into this offseason was, getting bigger and faster to translate to the field. It has been paying off."

McWilliams is a big piece of a St. Augustine squad that is 6-2 so far in 2019, playing both ways for the Saints. He'll play cornerback at Cal, joining Collin Gamble in that regard. McWilliams has a big frame on the outside, and if his height is accurate, he'd be the tallest defensive back on the roster once he gets on campus. He's still somewhat raw at the position, but the speed, length, and contact courage is there, all the things a corner needs to develop.

McWilliams is Cal's 23rd commit in the class, 10th on defense, and 8th from Southern California.

