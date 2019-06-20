Official visits continue to bear fruit for the Bears, as Cal lands yet another target off an official visit. Servite lineman Ender Aguilar, fresh off an OV, picked Cal over offers from the Arizona schools, Colorado and Oregon State among a whole host of schools. Aguilar felt Cal was the right fit for a few reasons.

"Coach Wilcox, his culture that he's bringing, and Steve Greatwood," Aguilar said about some of the factors pushing toward his commitment, "(Greatwood) sends a lot guys to the NFL, Cal sends a lot guys to the NFL. They have a really good player base, and it's very unique in the Bay Area. And it's not far from home."

Aguilar becomes commitment number 11 for the Bears, and the second offensive lineman alongside Everett Johnson. Unlike Johnson, Aguilar only just started playing on the offensive line at Servite. That move, suggested by former San Francisco 49er Jesse Sapolu, earned him a number of offers, including the Cal one.

"It helps the team a lot more. I started working with Jesse Sapolu," Aguilar said in May, "who helped me on my run blocking for tight end, and he said I'd be a really great offensive tackle. So I tried out my kickstep, I caught onto it very quickly and then the next week I told coach 'hey, I know we're missing a tackle, I'm more than willing to play offensive tackle for my team.'"