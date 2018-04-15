Charlie Ragle tweeted Saturday about a pipeline from his home state of Arizona to California. First, DE Braxten Croteau committed Sunday morning. Now, they may have more in the way of a pipeline, as his best friend, Liberty S/OLB Ryan Puskas announced his intention to become a Golden Bear, becoming the fourth member of Cal's 2019 class and the third to commit this weekend. Puskas visited Cal this weekend with Croteau.

Puskas, a three star linebacker prospect, accumulated 85 tackles, 5 PBUs, 4 interceptions, and four FG/punt blcoks as a junior playing safety for Liberty. The 6'3", 210 lb Puskas will be an inside linebacker at Cal, a position change he plans on making for his senior year at Liberty.

Puskas joins Croteau, Zahran Manley, and Elijah Mojarro as a part of the 2019 class.