Official visit season has been good this June in Berkeley, as JSerra Catholic running back Chris Street made his pledge to the Bears with a commitment video Sunday afternoon. Street finished his official visit in Berkeley today. Street, recruited by running backs coach Nick Edwards, chose the Bears over offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Utah, and others.

Street came back for his Cal visit after one three weeks prior, one where he and his mom had a very 'honed in' experience.

"It was good, because my mom didn’t get to come with me the first time, we got a little more of the family involved," Street said of the prior visit, "and I liked how the visit was very honed in on me. It was kind of a similar experience when I came up for the junior day, because there were only two running backs, I really enjoyed getting that individual time. She liked it a lot more than she thought she was going to, especially how they push the life after ball, so I’d have a fallback. That was a really key thing for her."

Street was a priority target for the Bears since he got his Cal offer. The JSerra running back fits a lot of what Cal wants in their backs, a guy who can cut off blocks, improvise when need be, and catch the ball out of the backfield. Street can do that and do that well.

Street's a 3-star RB (5.6), ranking as the 38th best RB in the country and 54th best player in the state per Rivals.