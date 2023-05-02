Improving the offensive line has been at the top of the list for Cal this offseason. It is where most of the attention has gone for the Bears in the transfer portal this spring. Tuesday, Mike Bloesch's group received a boost as Texas A&M transfer lineman Matthew Wykoff announced his commitment to the program after a recent visit to Berkeley.

"It is a big day, I'm excited," Wykoff told Golden Bear Report. "My family is excited, so that's all great. I went out there, and I got to put my eyes on it. I got to talk to the coaching staff. What was a big, big factor for me was I went out there and it seems like a good culture and a good family.

"Just how the players interact with the coaches, and how different position groups interact with different position groups. What builds a good football team is a great culture, I believe, so getting out there and seeing that. Seeing how everyone interacts and how it all flows there, it was really good. So, I'm excited to be a part of that, and I just wanna come in and play anywhere and help build a winning culture there and win some games."

The 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman, who is currently rated as a three-star transfer by Rivals, comes to Cal with experience as a starter in the SEC after making appearances in all 12 games for the Aggies last year. He made nine starts in 2022 earning him a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team.

The Magnolia, Texas native helps continue Bloesch's connections to the Lone Star State for the Bears after recently adding another Texas prospect, Tyler Knape, as a member of the 2024 class.

The Cal offensive line coach is also in pursuit of Houston transfers Cam'Ron Johnson and Trevonte Sylvester.

Bloesch was the first coach to offer Wykoff as a high school prospect while at Tulsa, so there is a longstanding relationship between the two.

"He has those Texas ties ... I know he'll take care of me," Wykoff said. "I know he'll develop me. I'm excited to get out there and play for him, because I've seen what he's done in his past and I'm excited to be the next project — I guess you can say."

When spring practice came to an end, Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox said his team could add as many as eight transfer players this spring depending on who entered the portal before May 1.

So far, Cal has been able to make an impact with its latest additions and Wykoff is just the latest notable pickup for the team joining fellow SEC transfer and Mississippi State wide receiver Marquez Dortch, All-Mountain West safety Patrick McMorris and North Carolina State quarterback Ben Finley.

The Bears mostly used the same first unit along the offensive line throughout the spring anchored by Brian Driscoll at center, but the thought all along has been that more changes are coming with starting center Matthew Cindric expected to be fully healthy by the start of training camp.

Ender Aguilar moved into the first group at left guard and remained there for most of the spring, but Wykoff could end up changing the look up front with his experience at both positions.

At this point, Wykoff says his position has not yet been decided but he feels confident he could play anywhere along the offensive line for the Bears.

The new Cal transfer redshirted as a freshman in 2021 and will have three seasons of remaining eligibility with the Bears.