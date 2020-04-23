Barth joins Kai Millner in coming from the Grand Canyon State, and will join Kaleb Higgins in the defensive backfield in the class. With this commitment, Barth becomes the 11th commit from the state of Arizona since Charlie Ragle arrived in Berkeley.

Queen Creek (AZ) safety Hunter Barth announced his commitment to the Bears today, making him the seventh commitment of the 2021 class for Cal. Barth chose the Bears over offers from UCLA, USC, Oregon, Iowa State and more.

I’m excited to announce I am committed to the University of California, Berkeley! I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, and coaches for helping me reach my goals! Special thanks to @JGermaine7 & @TSchureman for all that you’ve done throughout this process! Go Bears!🐻 pic.twitter.com/XZtbrByDMR

Barth had 51 tackles and one interception in 2019 in eight games of action (due to a transfer). He also caught 21 passes for 255 yards on offense, as the 6'2", 195 safety has great reaction time and the ability to move well in space and deliver a hit. He may be a fit for Cal's STAR position (safety/nickel/OLB hybrid).

From ArizonaVarsity.com's Cody Cameron:

Hunter Barth is a big, physical, versatile athlete who’s recruiting picked up a lot of steam this year. The Queen Creek two-way standout landed offers from USC, Iowa State, Arizona, and Cal during his Junior campaign. Going over the film, Barth reacts quickly to plays, coming up from his safety position to make tackles near the line of scrimmage. He reads quarterbacks well and his footwork is solid. Barth’s older brother was an Arizona State kicker back in the day as well.

With Barth's commitment, Cal now sits again in the top 25 of the Rivals Recruiting Rankings, moving to number 24 nationally.