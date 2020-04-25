On Saturday, Cal men’s basketball landed a commitment from Fresno State transfer guard Jarred Hyder, who averaged 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in his freshman year last season. Hyder joins a Cal recruiting class that also features freshman wing Monty Bowser, freshman guard Jalen Celestine, and Penn grad transfer guard Ryan Betley.

Hyder started in 24 of the 26 games he played in for the Bulldogs and put a up a career-high 26 points in his second ever collegiate game against Winthrop back on November 10th. Fresno State won that game 77-74. Hyder would then score 23 points at San Diego and 20 points against Saint Mary’s at the Al Attles Classic held at the Chase Center in his next two games.

After that hot start to his collegiate career, Hyder hit a bit of a freshman wall, scoring 20+ points just one more time in a 52-61 loss at San Diego State in which he scored 23 points. Hyder showed flashes of what he could become, but also showed that he was in need of some maturing. By transferring to Cal, Hyder will look to grow under the coaching of head coach Mark Fox, who is known for his player-development.

Hyder chose Cal over BYU, Missouri, Washington State, and Saint Mary’s. Hailing from San Bernardino, California, staying close to home appears to have played a factor in his decision. Hyder has a relationship with Cal guard Matt Bradley, who also is from San Bernardino. Both guys played AAU for Team Eleate based out of nearby Riverside, California.

What Hyder brings to Cal is scoring at the point guard position. With senior point guard Paris Austin graduating, Cal has been looking for another scoring point guard to take some of the pressure off of Joel Brown, who will be a sophomore next year. If the NCAA passes a one-time immediate eligibility transfer waiver for all transfers as many expect, that will give Hyder the green light to play immediately next season. Such news would certainly make Fox and his staff happy.

Overall, Jarred Hyder is a solid pickup for this Cal program. He brings point guard experience, an ability to score, and through all his ups and downs has shown that he has some potential to be good. Considering the recent struggles that Cal has had on the recruiting trail, this is a much needed get and one that should bring some relief. We look forward to catching up with Hyder soon about his decision.