Cal lands commitment from coveted OL/DL prospect Amos Talalele

Talalele, from nearby Santa Clara Senior HS, is just the second Class of 2023 commitment for the Bears -- but the start of what is expected to be a big recruiting month for the program.

Instead, Talalele made his commitment before even leaving Berkeley, announcing his Golden Bears decision on Twitter on Sunday.

Cal was supposed to be just the first of lineman Amos Talalele's June official visits, with trips to Arizona, USC and Washington to follow and likely a decision sometime thereafter.

Cal always projected as one of the favorites for the 6-foot-5, 320-pound two-way prospect. The Bears were one of his first offers this spring, along with USC, and they were the one school that continued to recruit him on both sides of the ball, as he built relationships with offensive line coach Angus McClure and defensive line coach Andrew Browning.

He's expected to come in as a defensive tackle initially, but he could still end up playing on either side of the line.

He had taken two unofficial visits to Berkeley this spring before the official visit this weekend, and clearly he had seen enough at that point. He is not expected to take his other planned official visits to USC, Arizona or Washington at this point.

"[What I like most is] just how consistent they are with talking with me. We can talk for a long time -- it's funny, it's serious, it's everything. And I've talked to them so much it just feels normal now just to call them up or text them up," Talalele told Golden Bear Report last month.

"It feels like family, you know. I just know them so well, it just feels like family."

Golden Bear Report has reached out to Talalele for more reaction to his commitment.