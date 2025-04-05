Cal lands commitment from 2026 OL Artem Korchagin on official visit

Cal is hosting a handful of official visitors this weekend, and one of those prospects decided Saturday that he doesn't need to see any other schools. High three-star offensive lineman Artem Korchagin announced his commitment to the Bears on Saturday in the middle of his trip to Berkeley.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound center prospect from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia watched the Bears go through two spring practices before announcing his pledge to become the fourth member of Cal's 2026 recruiting class.

Korchagin picked up his offer from the Bears last September, but there have been plenty of changes on staff since that time. The junior was able to build a relationship with new Cal offensive line coach Famika Anae and watch him work in practice over the last two days paving the way for his pledge.

Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Georgia Southern and Arkansas State all were part of the offer list for Korchagin. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart visited Korchagin earlier in the year while Florida State has also expressed interest previously.

Instead, Korchagin will make the move across the country to join the Bears.

He is the first recruit on offense to give Cal his commitment for 2026 following the additions of defensive backs Jayden Crowder and Deon Jackson plus linebacker Jonathan McKinley.

Korchagin arrived in the United States from Russia as a freshman in high school having never played the game. He settled into a role as a center with Central, and gained attention from programs throughout the country.

Finding true center prospects at the high school level is difficult, and the Bears have a need at the position looking into the future. Trent Ramsey moved to center this spring behind newcomer and Nevada transfer Tyson Ruffins, but the Bears don't have many options lined up meaning Korchagin could end up seeing the field early in his career.

He is one of four official visitors on campus this weekend for the Bears, which includes fellow offensive lineman Quinn Buckey and four-star tight end Caleb Tafua.