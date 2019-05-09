On Thursday, Cal men’s basketball landed a commitment from 2019 3-star forward Kuany Kuany, out of Prolific Prep in Napa, CA. Cal made Kuany’s final three along with Nevada and Washington State. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Kuany joins junior forward Grant Anticevich and assistant coach Chris Harriman as the third Aussie on the team. He also joins 3-star point guard Joel Brown, 3-star center D.J. Thorpe, and walk-on shooting guard Logan Alters as the fourth member of the Golden Bears’ 2019 recruiting class.

Following his official visit to Cal last week, Kuany told GoldenBearReport.com how much he liked the presence of Harriman on Mark Fox’s staff. That connection along with Cal’s international diversity seemed to play a major role in his decision.

“My favorite part about Cal was the diversity, seeing so many international students,” Kuany said. “I liked the coaching staff a lot, they were pretty straight forward. Coach Fox is ready to change the culture and Coach Harriman is Australian, so I easily relate to him.”

On top of having a couple of Aussies that he can relate to, Kuany also liked that Cal could offer both a world class education and an opportunity to see a lot of minutes early on. He feels that the Cal staff really believes in his skillsets and has a good understanding of how to maximize his talents.

“It interests me a lot because getting a degree from Cal could potentially set you up for the world,” Kuany said of the academic piece. “Their pitch to me has been to come in and play. They feel that I can bring a lot to the program with my ability to stretch the floor, push the ball in transition, and defend multiple positions.”

Listed at 6’10”, 200 pounds, Kuany has the physical tools to play both power forward and small forward. He’s comfortable driving and attacking the rim from the wing position while also possessing the size and length to bother players down on the block. He needs to polish his game and become more comfortable shooting from the outside, but the potential to be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams is definitely there.

Considering the difficult job Mark Fox has in front of him, landing a versatile player like Kuany Kuany is really nice. He’ll be able to play multiple positions and help out the team in a variety of ways. With a summer to build up some weight, get stronger, and improve his jump shot, Kuany could be a pleasant surprise in his freshman year.