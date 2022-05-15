Cal lands big commitment from UCLA transfer DL Odua Isibor

After landing offensive linemen T.J. Session and Spencer Lovell earlier in the week, the Golden Bears received a commitment from UCLA defensive lineman transfer Odua Isibor on Sunday.

Three have now committed to the program.

A week ago, Cal hosted four transfer targets on campus for official visits.

Isibor, listed at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, has one year of eligibility left.

He played in 12 games with two starts last season for UCLA, totaling 14 tackles with an impressive 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

He’ll hope for more opportunity in joining a Cal defensive front that is already among the strengths of the team and a foundation for what should be another strong defense for coach Justin Wilcox. The Bears recruited Isibor as an OLB/edge rusher.

Cal beat out Auburn out of the SEC for Isibor, winning him over on that official visit last week, as he tweeted afterward about the culture he observed within the program.