Jaedon Roberts , a two-way lineman from Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, made his commitment to Cal public Monday afternoon, per Rivals Analyst Adam Friedman. Roberts, a native of San Francisco who started his high school career at St. Ignatius, becomes the 23rd commit in the 2020 class, committing to Cal over offers from Michigan, Oregon, and Penn State, among others. He quietly committed to the Cal staff last Thursday.

Roberts, who the Bears hosted during their barbecue weekend at the end of July, is currently a take as an athlete. He played both ways for Avon Old Farms as they made their way to an 8-1 record on the year, and his position at Cal will be based on wherever he fits early. With the Bears potentially getting the likes of Luc Bequette and Zeandae Johnson back for next year on the defensive line, the Bears could likely use Roberts on offense in the near term. Roberts has the size and footwork necessary for an interior lineman on either side of the ball, similar to true freshman Ben Coleman.

Roberts is the Bears sole ATH take in the 2020 class at the moment, as Cal has most of their 2020 class filled.