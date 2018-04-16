Bradley Archer was told to come back up for another spring practice after he was offered.
"Coach Baldwin asked if I'm able to (come up for another spring practice)," Archer said at the time, "I'm gonna go back as soon as I can."
As soon as he could happened to be April 4th, but he came back today, and he announced his commitment to the Bears not too long after. Archer became the 6th commitment of the 2019 class, the fifth in the last four days. Archer joins Elijah Mojarro at the tight end spot for the Bears in the class.
Words can’t express how appreciative I am of my community and the support it’s provided to help me reach this lifelong goal. Thank you to all. Hard to find the words to describe how I feel right now. The time has come! I am now committed to The University of California, Berkeley pic.twitter.com/uUof4hOjPF— Brad (@bradleyarcher_) April 17, 2018
Archer, a 6'4", 240 lb tight end out of Livermore, becomes the first Bay Area recruit in the class of 2019. He's a true Y, an on the line tight end who excels coming out of his stance. He's a bit bigger than Mojarro is at the current juncture and the two will likely be the two tight ends for the Cal class going forward.
Archer, currently unranked by Rivals, picked Cal over offers from Oregon State, Fresno State, and a number of Ivy League schools (Brown, Columbia, and Dartmouth).