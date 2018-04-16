Bradley Archer was told to come back up for another spring practice after he was offered.

"Coach Baldwin asked if I'm able to (come up for another spring practice)," Archer said at the time, "I'm gonna go back as soon as I can."

As soon as he could happened to be April 4th, but he came back today, and he announced his commitment to the Bears not too long after. Archer became the 6th commitment of the 2019 class, the fifth in the last four days. Archer joins Elijah Mojarro at the tight end spot for the Bears in the class.