Cal Lands a Top JuCo Prospect in Independence CC Kuony Deng
The four-star curse is done in Berkeley, as Cal has landed their first four star of the 2019 cycle in Independence CC outside linebacker Kuony Deng. Deng committed to the Bears over offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and UCLA, and is ranked as the 10th best junior college player in the country per Rivals.
Deng officially visited the Bears a weekend ago, and despite the Big Game being postponed until December 1st, he saw enough to choose the Bears. He's set to sign in December and enroll in January, adding a necessary pass rushing body for the Bears at the outside linebacker spot, one that could step in immediately after Alex Funches graduates.
100% Committed ! #LONGLIVEYB pic.twitter.com/3AAjfcrFzE— Kuony Deng (@Kd_2Three) November 24, 2018
Deng will join Orin Patu, Curley Young, and Myles Jernigan at the outside linebacker position in 2019, but Deng will be available right away for the Bears. At 6'6" and 225, Deng has some different tools from everyone on the Cal roster. Tim DeRuyter has called the outside linebacker position the 'glory position,' and from watching his film Deng shows the ability to play in space as well as run off the edge. Combined with Cam Goode on the other side, the Bears should have a formidable tandem off the edge.
Deng is a four star prospect, and the first junior college prospect in Cal's 2019 class. He started his college career at VMI before leaving to transfer to Independence CC. He has three years left to play two, eligibility wise. His commitment moved the Bears up three spots in the team recruiting rankings, moving from 34th to 31st.