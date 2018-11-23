The four-star curse is done in Berkeley, as Cal has landed their first four star of the 2019 cycle in Independence CC outside linebacker Kuony Deng. Deng committed to the Bears over offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and UCLA, and is ranked as the 10th best junior college player in the country per Rivals.

Deng officially visited the Bears a weekend ago, and despite the Big Game being postponed until December 1st, he saw enough to choose the Bears. He's set to sign in December and enroll in January, adding a necessary pass rushing body for the Bears at the outside linebacker spot, one that could step in immediately after Alex Funches graduates.