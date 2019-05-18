Klonaras is a late addition for the Bears, adding depth to the wing position after the departures of Darius McNeill and Justice Sueing. He had success playing for the Greek U-16 team in 2017, averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the gold-medal winning Greek team in the Euro Championship 'B.'

Cal added to their 2019 class with another late addition. G Dimitrios Klonaras , of Greek sports club PAOK, has committed to Cal after an official visit and an offer earlier this week. Klonaras, hailing from Thessaloniki, Greece joins Kuany Kuany , Joel Brown , and DJ Thorpe in the 2019 class.

Excited to be part of the University of California Berkeley. Looking forward to learning from @coachmarkfox and being part of a new era of @CalMBBall . Cal is my family now. #GoBears 🐻 pic.twitter.com/0KoSmr7KEX

1. Klonaras will occupy the tenth scholarship spot for the Bears, as Cal head coach Mark Fox is likely to keep a couple scholarships open for the 2020 class, thanks to having only one senior in Paris Austin.

2. Klonaras joins Matt Bradley, Juhwan Harris-Dyson and Jacobi Gordon on the wing. Klonaras will have opportunity to play because of this, as the depth at the 3 spot is likely wide open.

3. Klonaras is yet another lefty to add to the squad, joining Bradley and Joel Brown among the group. His game features getting in the lane and making layups through contact.

4. Klonaras has also showcased a shooting stroke in the video below, after only shooting 16% from deep during the aforementioned Euro Championships.