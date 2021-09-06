Cal is the "Perfect Situation" for OL Jackson Brown

Cal had been recruiting San Ramon Valley offensive lineman Jackson Brown for as long as anyone, though they offered in April. Cal landed one of their top local targets last Monday, as Brown noted that Cal represented the right fit for him.

"It came down to Pitt, Colorado, and Cal," Brown said. "The player culture, the coaches, and the opportunity to play early was the biggest thing. They were saying I could do all those things at Cal, plus being close to home to all my family, it was the perfect situation."

Brown also noted that the current Cal class gave him the reasons to pull the trigger.

"It has been awesome," Brown said of getting to know the group. "I asked a lot of the players why they chose Cal, like Justyn Martin and Kaleb Johnson, they all gave me great reasons. Hearing from them was another reason I chose Cal. Jackson Moi, he's been a great guy in my recruitment ever since he committed, same with Nate Burrell, they're all great dudes. I'm excited to be in the class with them."

It closed off a long recruitment for Brown, as the Bears' staff was very excited to lock down the local target.

"I told coach McClure when he was in the airport," Brown said, "he was hyped, wanted to scream and everything. He's been recruiting me hard since September 1st last year, he was very excited. Same with coach Wilcox, the building was going crazy, I told them on Zoom this past week. It was awesome."

Coming in, Brown will have an opportunity to play early at the right tackle spot, though he plays left tackle for San Ramon Valley. Like a number of other Cal linemen, he'll likely learn multiple positions early on.

"(McClure) thinks I could be a right tackle coming in," Brown noted, "then move over to left, and I'll probably learn some other (positions) as well."

Now, Brown is looking to do a handful of things. Taking home a state title and being a part of the first NorCal team to beat De La Salle in nearly 30 years are a big part of that list (Brown and SRV took down Bishop O'Dowd 34-7 Friday night). Another big piece is bringing guys in with him, as he plans on attending as many of Cal's home games as he can.



"Definitely Sam Yoon," Brown said, "I want to get him for sure, that would be really nice for the OL class. Then David Bailey, he would be a supreme player to get. I'm starting on him, and then I'm doing some research on 2023 guys, Rashid Williams, I'm gonna try to keep him home. A lot of offers have been going out, DBs, Bosco kids, so I'll be doing everything I can."