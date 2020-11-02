The state of Washington has been good to Cal recently, as the Bears have a handful of connections from their coaching staff to the state. They've landed two offensive linemen from the state in the 2021 class, and they're looking to add another in Bothell's Luka Vincic. The Bears were the first team to contact the 6'5", 260 lb. offensive lineman, and they became the first to offer as well Saturday.

"I've been talking with Cal for a long time," Vincic said, "they were actually the first school to DM me. Just recently, I competed in a regional for the Opening down in Portland, Oregon, and Marshall Cherrington Facetimed me, talked to me a couple times. Then him and Angus McClure got on a Facetime call with me and my parents and offered me, which was pretty great. It was absolutely amazing (to get the offer), I was so pumped, it felt so rewarding to have all that work and time put in, just to have it pay off, it was great."