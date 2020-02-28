Cal is making a good impression on 2020 3-star guard Devin Carter
One of the key Cal men’s basketball recruits to keep an eye on is 2020 3-star guard Devin Carter out of Doral Academy in Miami, Florida. Carter caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about his relatio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news