Cal will be staying home for the holidays.

The Bears have been slotted into the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, per the bowl announcements today, where they'll be facing the Fighting Illini of Illinois

Opponent: Illinois (6-6, 4-5 in Big 10 play)

Date: December 30th

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Time: 1 PM

TV: Fox

This will be Cal's first time playing in Levi's Stadium since a loss there in 2014 to Oregon. It will be Cal's second time in the Redbox Bowl, which the Bears made in 2008 when it was called the Emerald Bowl

2008 Emerald Bowl:

RB Jahvid Best ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns while OLB Zach Follett forced a key fumble in the fourth quarter, setting up a Nate Longshore TD pass to Anthony Miller in a 24-17 win over Miami. Best and Follett were offensive and defensive MVPs for a game played at AT&T, now Oracle, Park. That game was the highest attended game in the history of the Redbox/Fight Hunger/Emerald/San Francisco Bowl.

The Last Time Cal Played Illinois:

In 2005, Cal took down Illinois 35-20 in California Memorial Stadium, coming back from a 17-7 halftime deficit. Justin Forsett, in his first career start, gave the Bears a 21-17 lead after a 2 yard touchdon run, and defensive back Tim Mixon gave the Bears more cushion with a 79 yard punt return touchdown, as the Bears scored their 28 second half points in 17 minutes of game time.

Cal is 3-7 all time against the Illini, but have won the last two matchups in 2003 and 2005.

Other Notes:

- This is the first time Cal has played in bowl games in back to back years since 2008 and 2009

- Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark played for the Bears from 2009-14. Clark was also a recruiting assistant at Cal in 2015, and won the team's Joe Roth Award (exemplifying courage, sportsmanship, and attitude) after his 2014 season.

- Cal head coach Justin Wilcox was on Cal's staff when the Bears played Illinois in 2003 and 2005.

- Former Bay Area players Milo Eifler (Bishop O'Dowd HS) and Delano Ware (El Cerrito HS) will be making their way back to the Bay on Illinois' roster. Cal OLB Chinedu Udeogu lists his hometown as Inverness, Illinois, while DL Luc Bequette played three years of high school football in Champaign.