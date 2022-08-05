Cal in the mix with 2023 DE Frederick Williams III after visit, new offer

Things have started to heat up in the recruitment of Gardena-Serra defensive end Frederick Williams III once again. The 6-foot-3 recruit saw his recruitment begin to pick up in the spring as he added offers from schools such as Washington, Boston College and Colorado.

Over the weekend the three-star prospect added his latest offer during a visit to Cal. The Bears hosted Williams and his family during the brief break in between dead periods allowing the 2023 prospect an opportunity to add another school to his offer list.