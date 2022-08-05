Cal in the mix with 2023 DE Frederick Williams III after visit, new offer
Things have started to heat up in the recruitment of Gardena-Serra defensive end Frederick Williams III once again. The 6-foot-3 recruit saw his recruitment begin to pick up in the spring as he added offers from schools such as Washington, Boston College and Colorado.
Over the weekend the three-star prospect added his latest offer during a visit to Cal. The Bears hosted Williams and his family during the brief break in between dead periods allowing the 2023 prospect an opportunity to add another school to his offer list.
Williams took an official visit to Boston College earlier in the summer, but he continues to evaluate his options and now Cal is in that mix after Andrew Browning and the staff made the decision to offer.
“I’ve been talking with coach Browning every week since the spring, and we have a good relationship,” Williams said. “So to be offered now means a lot to me.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news