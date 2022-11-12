The Cal football season has reached that point where optimism is tied to extrapolating and projecting the bright spots.

For instance, the Golden Bears scored 21 points in the fourth quarter at No. 8 USC last week to add some tension to the Trojans' ultimate 41-35 win in Los Angeles.

Can the Bears build on the success they had going a little more up-tempo late in that game? Did offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave stumble upon something in Jack Plummer's 406-yard passing performance that can carry over?

For a team that's lost five straight, that's enough to grasp onto as Cal (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) travels to Corvallis, Ore., to take on Oregon State (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday (6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network).

Justin Wilcox is 3-2 against the Beavers in his tenure as Cal’s head coach (2017-present).

These two teams have traded off two-game win streaks going back to 2012 (and spanning multiple head coaches). Should the trend persist, the stars are saying that the Bears’ victory is locked in.

However, the reality is far from that. Oregon State’s stingy defense is not necessarily the opposition Cal wants to see right now.

The Bears are still very much on the business end of that five-game losing streak and it’s getting harder to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

There is technically still the chance to make bowl eligibility if they win out against the Beavers, Stanford and UCLA, while a loss Saturday would ensure a losing season and it turns from last ditch effort at a bowl to another year at 5-7, or a new Wilcox low at 4-8, or ... even 3-9.

Calling a game a "must win" feels sort of redundant (they all should be like this), but Saturday night sure qualifies in a big way.

Let's take a closer look at the matchup and what the Bears are up against ...