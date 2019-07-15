Cal ILB Evan Weaver was announced to be on the watchlist for the Chuck Bednarik Award this morning. The Bednarik Award is given yearly to the top defensive player in the country, in honor of Bednarik.

This is Weaver's second award watchlist of the offseason, as he's on the watchlist for the Lott IMPACT trophy as well. Weaver also received pre-season All-American honors from Athlon, as he's the first Cal player to do that since Jahvid Best in 2009.

From the Cal Release:

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced October 29, 2019, while the three finalists will be unveiled November 25, 2019. The winners of the 2019 Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2019.

Weaver's 159 tackles in 2018 make him the leading returning tackler in the country. In addition, he was the highest graded defender in the Pac-12 in 2018, per Pro Football Focus.

More Notes on Weaver from the Cal Release:

- Has played in 36 of 37 possible games with 18 starts since his arrival at Cal in 2016 and posted career totals highlighted by 230 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss (-52 yards), 6.0 sacks (-35 yards) and two interceptions that he has returned for 47 yards and one touchdown on a career-long 37-yard return against Washington as a 2018 junior

- Cal's active career leader in tackles who will begin the 2019 campaign 29 stops shy of the school's all-time top 10 list