On Sunday at 2:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will welcome #10 UCLA to Haas Pavilion. Cal comes in at 9-13 overall and 1-10 in the Pac-12 while UCLA comes in at 20-2 overall and 9-2 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Cal lost to USC on Friday by a final score of 75-67. USC freshman Angel Jackson led the way for the Trojans with 19 points and 9 rebounds while Cal senior Jaelyn Brown finished with 22 points and 8 rebounds.

On UCLA: The Bruins are led by junior forward Michaela Onyenwere, who is averaging 19.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Onyenwere is one of the top players in the Pac-12 and is a major reason for why UCLA is a top ten program. Onyenwere is getting help from her friends, as senior guard Japreece Dean (13.9 points) and freshman guard Charisma Osborne (10.8 points) are also scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Bruins average 73.9 points per game on 40.2% shooting from the field, 28.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.1% shooting from the foul line. They average a +5.1 rebound margin, 17.1 assists, 10.2 steals, 2.7 blocks, and 12.0 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 59.5 points per game on 37.3% shooting from the field, 30.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.3% shooting from the foul line. Note: Stats as of January 31st.

The Bruins are coming off a huge 79-69 win over #6 Stanford on Friday and will look to build on their momentum against Cal. If there’s reason for Cal to have some hope, the Bruins’ two losses on the year both came on the road at USC and at Arizona. While they’ve played exceptionally well as a whole, they’ve shown to be at least a little vulnerable on the road.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they need to do is contain Onyenwere. Against Stanford, she went off for 29 points and 10 rebounds. If she had been held to her season scoring average, it would have been tied at the end of regulation and who knows what happens in overtime. Cal needs to keep Onyenwere at her scoring and rebounding average or below if they are to win this game.

Secondly, Cal needs to take care of the ball. I keep saying this, but it’s really true. Sloppy play and careless turnovers cost Cal the game on Friday against USC. If they have a similar issue against UCLA, no way they win this game.

Finally, Cal needs to get to the foul line. Cal has some pretty good foul shooters and when they get to the line they accomplish two things: #1. They get points. #2. They slow the pace of the game down. If Cal can get to the line and make their foul shots, they’ll force UCLA to play more of a half-court game and not get into as much of a rhythm offensively. Foul shooting is what kept them in the game on Friday and they’ll need to rely on it again against the Bruins.