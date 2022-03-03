Cal hosting impressive group of prospects this weekend, see the list here

The latest recruiting dead period is over and prospects are hitting the road this weekend across the country to visit schools.

Which means football programs spent the last few weeks jockeying to line up the best visitor lists and convince top recruits where to start their March tours.

Cal did an impressive job in that regard as the Golden Bears are expecting to host many of their top targets over the weekend as part of their junior day event.

Here's the full list we've assembled:



**Not subscribed? Sign up today for the most comprehensive coverage of Cal recruiting.**