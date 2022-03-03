Cal hosting impressive group of prospects this weekend, see the list here
The latest recruiting dead period is over and prospects are hitting the road this weekend across the country to visit schools.
Which means football programs spent the last few weeks jockeying to line up the best visitor lists and convince top recruits where to start their March tours.
Cal did an impressive job in that regard as the Golden Bears are expecting to host many of their top targets over the weekend as part of their junior day event.
Here's the full list we've assembled:
Saturday visitors
2023 prospects
Four-star Rivals100 QB Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg HS)
Four-star Rivals250 WR Rashid Williams (Pittsburg HS)
Four-star Rivals250 WR Rico Flores (Folsom HS)
Four-star Rivals250 CB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (Bellflower, Calif.)
Four-star S commit RJ Jones (Bellflower, Calif.)
Three-star OLB Blake Purchase (Englewood, Colo.)
Three-star OG Micah Banuelos (Burien, Wash.)
Three-star CB Maliki Crawford (Oxnard, Calif.)
Three-star S Ty Lee (Bellflower, Calif.)
