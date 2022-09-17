“Gut wrenching.”

That’s how Cal head coach Justin Wilcox described Saturday’s one-score loss to Notre Dame in South Bend. College football fans tuning into NBC to watch the matchup would say the Bears could have won the game.

There’s no “could” for Wilcox, his staff, and the Cal players. The Bears fully believe they should have left Notre Dame with their third victory of the season. Partway through the game, it felt like Cal would be on its way to a signature win that could help propel the team forward the rest of the season.

The Bears felt under control and dictated a lot of what was taking place on the field. Meanwhile, the Irish were in a familiar position having to claw back after numerous miscues.

A late Hail Mary attempt nearly brought the game within one point on a pass from Jack Plummer that bounced off a few set of hands before falling to the ground in the end zone clinching the 24-17 victory for Notre Dame.