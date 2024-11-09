Cal holds off Wake Forest to claim first ACC victory

Friday’s game featured just about everything. From 886 total yards between the two teams to what might be Fernando Mendoza’s best performance with a career-high 385 yards and an impressive 40 completions, including 30 in the first half, it was indeed an entertaining night in Winston-Salem.

In a game that had the makings of an all-too-familiar classic heartbreaker, Cal survived, moving it to 5-4 and notching the program’s first ACC victory against Wake Forest.

Perhaps most importantly, the Bears survived the fourth quarter. Just as the final quarter began, Wake Forest put together an impressive scoring drive with an added 2-point conversion. Without a doubt, Cal fans all but anticipated the potential for a disastrous loss – which made the Bears holding on to ultimately win by 10 that much sweeter.

Not to mention, the Bears’ special teams put together a shocking contribution including a blocked kick, a muffed kickoff touchdown, and two Bears’ kickers going 2 for 2 on field goal tries, including two 54-yard field goals from Ryan Coe.

Head coach Justin Wilcox acknowledged the bizarre nature of the game, emphasizing the need for consistency while praising his team’s resilience.

“There were stretches of really good football and then the obvious inconsistency that we’re seeing. But I’m really proud of them for finding a way to win, especially coming across the country against a well-coached team,” Wilcox said.

His players echoed that sentiment, with Mendoza calling the victory a significant moment for the program: “It feels great. We’ve been so close in these ACC games, and to finally pull it out is validation for all the work we’ve put in.”

Mendoza, who led the charge offensively, emphasized the team’s focus on execution in critical moments. “We talked about it — this is not going to happen again,” Mendoza said, referencing the team’s late-game struggles in previous weeks. “We’ve been practicing these end-game situations, and I feel like we’ve gotten better every week.”

Wilcox also highlighted the contributions of the special teams, particularly Coe’s performance under pressure. "For Ryan to come in and hit two 54-yarders, that’s big time," Wilcox noted. "I’m really proud of that guy for showing the perseverance and toughness."

Defensively, the Bears had standout moments, including crucial plays by Hunter Barth and Nohl Williams. "Hunter’s been noticeable, especially in the last month," Wilcox said. "He’s a guy who came here as a safety, now you see him on special teams, how he runs down on kickoff and all the other special teams he plays on, and then he gets in there linebacker, and he was a factor of the day."

Barth’s performance included a forced fumble and two sacks, while Williams continued his stellar season with another interception.

Ultimately, it was a complete team effort that saw the Bears through a game full of momentum swings. Wilcox summed it up, "We need to do a better job capturing and sustaining momentum, but I’m proud of the way the guys stayed in the moment and competed all the way to the end."

The victory not only boosts Cal’s record but also provides momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. The Bears return home next week to face Syracuse, aiming to build on their first ACC win and strengthen their case for bowl eligibility with just one more win needed to reach that threshold.