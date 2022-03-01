Cal hires Vic So'oto away from Colorado to fill OLB coach role

With Keith Heyward leaving Cal's staff to become the defensive coordinator at UNLV last week, the Golden Bears reached across the Pac-12 to land his replacement, hiring Vic So'oto away from Colorado. So'oto spent the last two seasons as the defensive line coach at USC. With the coaching change there, he initially landed at Colorado this offseason, but the Cal opportunity was too good to pass up. "Vic is one of the nation's top rising young coaches and recruiters," coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. "He has a versatile coaching skill set having developed both defensive linemen and outside linebackers, which will help him in our defense. Vic also establishes strong and genuine relationships with players and recruits, and having recently played at the highest level, he has a strong understanding of what it takes to be successful. Vic is well-respected, dedicated to coaching and teaching others, and will be a great addition to our staff."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmluZ2luZyBhIHdlYWx0aCBvZiBrbm93bGVkZ2UgYW5kIGV4cGVy aWVuY2UgdG8gY29hY2ggb3VyIE9MQiByb29tLiA8YnI+PGJyPldlbGNvbWUg dG8gdGhlIEJheSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo X1Nvb3RvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9Tb290bzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmVhcnM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JlYXJzPC9h PiA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk506IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WbVRDOWxS QmNxIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vVm1UQzlsUkJjcTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL21GcWlqbEVOT0wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tRnFpamxF Tk9MPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbCBGb290YmFsbCAoQENhbEZvb3RiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDk4NzkwMTMxNTgyNDcyMTkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1hcmNoIDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"I'm looking forward to joining the Cal football program, making contributions to the tremendous staff coach Wilcox has put together and learning from some of the best minds in football," So'oto said in a statement. "It's been a goal of mine to coach outside linebackers and broaden my impact on the defense. I can't wait to get started." Interestingly, Colorado tried to spin the move as being "purely family related," as Buffaloes coach Karl Dorrell said in a statement, as reported by the Denver Post. But So'oto quickly clarified on Twitter that he was simply pursuing a better opportunity at Cal. “He has five young children and with most of both sides of his family living in California, they can use the additional support. So we understand why he wants to take advantage of an opportunity to move back and be closer to them," Dorrell said in his statement. So'oto then posted two tweets explaining the actual reasons for the move. "I'll address this once since I now have family and close friends reaching out to check on us. Proximity to 'support' was not on the list of my reasons to leave CU. This next opportunity was purely one I couldn't pass up. I'll go anywhere to coach if the opportunity is right," he said. "Coached across the country and I'll continue to do so. I'm thankful for Rick [George], Karl and the gang and wish them nothing but the best. My decision was based on a lot of reasons and thankfully we aren't in dire need of support at this moment, like the statement sounds."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbGwgYWRkcmVzcyB0aGlzIG9uY2Ugc2luY2UgSSBub3cgaGF2 ZSBmYW1pbHkgYW5kIGNsb3NlIGZyaWVuZHMgcmVhY2hpbmcgb3V0IHRvIGNo ZWNrIG9uIHVzLiBQcm94aW1pdHkgdG8g4oCcc3VwcG9ydOKAnSB3YXMgbm90 ICBvbiB0aGUgbGlzdCBvZiBteSByZWFzb25zIHRvIGxlYXZlIENVLiBUaGlz IG5leHQgb3Bwb3J0dW5pdHkgd2FzIHB1cmVseSBvbmUgSSBjb3VsZG7igJl0 IHBhc3MgdXAuIEnigJlsbCBnbyBhbnl3aGVyZSB0byBjb2FjaCBpZiB0aGUg b3Bwb3J0dW5pdHkgaXMgcmlnaHQuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVmljIFNvJiMzOTtv dG8gKEBDb2FjaF9Tb290bykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaF9Tb290by9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5ODY3NjkyNTgxNjAwMDUxND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2FjaGVkIGFjcm9zcyB0aGUgY291bnRyeSBhbmQgd2lsbCBjb250 aW51ZSB0byBkbyBzby4gSeKAmW0gdGhhbmtmdWwgZm9yIFJpY2ssIEthcmwg YW5kIHRoZSBnYW5nIGFuZCB3aXNoIHRoZW0gbm90aGluZyBidXQgdGhlIGJl c3QuIE15IGRlY2lzaW9uIHdhcyBiYXNlZCBvbiBhIGxvdCBvZiByZWFzb25z IGFuZCB0aGFua2Z1bGx5IHdlIGFyZW7igJl0IGluIGRpcmUgbmVlZCBvZiBz dXBwb3J0IGF0IHRoaXMgbW9tZW50LCBsaWtlIHRoZSBzdGF0ZW1lbnQgc291 bmRzLiA8YnI+PGJyPkFsbCBsb3ZlLiDwn6SZ8J+PvTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZp YyBTbyYjMzk7b3RvIChAQ29hY2hfU29vdG8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfU29vdG8vc3RhdHVzLzE0OTg2Nzc3OTI1MTAy MDU5NTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

So'oto spent the 2017-19 seasons as the defensive line coach at Virginia under his mentor Bronco Mendenhall before making the move to USC. He played college football at BYU and later bounced around several NFL rosters for a few years. So'oto is known for his intensity and for expecting high standards from his players. He helped three-star prospect Tuli Tuipulotu develop into one of USC's best defensive linemen almost immediately as a freshman in 2020, while helping his older brother Marlon Tuipulotu to his best season that same year as he was named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection by the AP and was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, So'oto dealt with depleted depth at several positions, including an injury-mired season for projected NFL draft pick, outside linebacker Drake Jackson, who led the team with 8 tackles for loss and finished second to Tuipulotu with 5 sacks.