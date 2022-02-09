Marcus Ratcliffe continues to make his way through the recruiting process, and recently he decided it was time to make a trip up to Cal to see the program up close for himself. The 2023 safety from Cathedral Catholic in San Diego has already seen one of his seven-on-seven teammates commit to the Bears as he continues to build his own relationship with the staff in Berkeley.

Schools are beginning to focus more on the junior class, and with that Ratcliffe has seen new offers come his way over the last month. Colorado, BYU and Utah State have all offered him within the last month while the Bears are the latest program to make things official with an offer to the 6-foot-3 defensive back.

The process is beginning to heat up for Ratcliffe, but he has worked to keep everything in perspective while getting to know the programs in pursuit a little more.

“I’m just trying to take it slow and just see my needs,” Ratcliffe said about how he is approaching the recruiting process so far. “Ask questions to these coaches, and just see if it fits my needs or not. What I want in a college, and what I like to see. Then just going from there, and trying to focus on me what is best for me.”

College teams and recruits are in a dead period throughout the month of February, but before the current dead period went into place Ratcliffe was able to visit Cal allowing him to check one trip off his list.