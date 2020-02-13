On Friday at 6:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will head to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes. Cal comes in at 9-14 overall and 1-11 in the Pac-12 while Colorado comes in at 14-9 overall and 3-9 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Cal had a gritty 74-70 overtime loss at home to #10 UCLA on Sunday. UCLA junior forward Michaela Onyenwere led the Bruins with 22 points while Cal senior forward Jaelyn Brown was the top performer for the Golden Bears with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

RECAP: Cal falls late in OT to #10 UCLA

On Colorado: The Buffaloes are led by junior guard/forward Mya Hollingshed (13.6 points & 6.7 rebounds), sophomore guard Emma Clarke (10.8 points & 4.9 rebounds), and freshman guard Jaylyn Sherrod (10.1 points & 5.3 assists). The three of them are the only Buffaloes players scoring in double figures, so it really is on them to produce.

As a team, the Buffs average 66.9 points per game on 40.3% shooting from the field, 31.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 66.8% shooting from the foul line. They average a +6.9 rebound margin, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals, 4.6 blocks, and 16.9 turnovers per game. Their opponents average 66.0 points per game on 40.2% shooting from the field, 37.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.8% shooting from the foul line.

It's been a rough year for the Buffs in the Pac-12, but one of their three league wins came on the road at Cal, so they’ll look to defend their home turf and complete a regular season sweep of the Golden Bears. The biggest issue that they seem to have is a lack of depth and also a legit star. Three players scoring in double figures on average isn’t bad, but after their top three players, it starts to drop off. In regard to their top player Hollingshed, on a Pac-12 championship contender, she would probably be the second or third option as opposed to the first option.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to get even with the Buffs, there are three things they need to shore up on from their last outing against them. First, Cal has to rebound much better than they did in Berkeley. In the Buffs’ 62-50 win at Cal, they won the rebounding battle 47-30. If they have another night like that on the glass, they’ll once again come out on top. Cal has to get after it on the glass.

Secondly, Cal needs to get to the free throw line more. In Berkeley, Cal shot 6-8 from the foul line while Colorado shot 13-16 (81.3%). Colorado got to the foul line with more frequency and shot a higher percentage. If Colorado once again wins the free throw battle, they’re going to win this game. Cal has the ability to attack the rim and draw fouls with players like Leilani McIntosh, Cailyn Crocker, and Sara Anastasieska. If those players are able to get in attack mode and Cal is also able to draw fouls with their rebounding, this should be a much closer game than it was in Berkeley.

Finally, Cal needs to get more out of Jaelyn Brown while once again keeping Mya Hollingshed in check. In their first meeting, Brown finished with 12 points while Hollingshed had 7 points. Cal did a good job of defending Hollingshed, but Brown didn’t produce as she normally does. This is easier said than done, but if Brown has a big night and Hollingshed has another silent night, Cal should steal a win on the road.