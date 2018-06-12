The Bears brought in Higley QB Spencer Brasch for their first summer official visit Sunday through today, and it ended well for the Cal staff. Brasch announced his commitment to Cal this morning, giving the Bears nine commits in their 2019 class so far. The Higley QB becomes the fourth member of the 2019 class from the state of Arizona for the Bears, as Charlie Ragle continues his reign of terror through his home state.

Brasch, who completed 62% of his passes for 1942 yards, 33 TDs, 5 INTs while having 91 carries for 898 yards and 13 TDs in 13 games for Higley a season ago, is a true dual-threat guy, and Beau Baldwin's offenses at Eastern Washingon often had success while utilizing a dual threat QB. Brasch can step up in the pocket and show that he's got some arm strength as well. He's light, listed at 190 lbs currently but likely lighter than that, but he's a solid runner with enough speed to improvise when plays break down.

Brasch, a 3-star (5.5) QB, chose the Bears over offers from North Carolina State, Syracuse and Vanderbilt among others. He becomes the second commit of the day, joining OL Brian Driscoll and the 9th commit of 2019 overall.