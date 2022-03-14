SANTA ANA, California — Jaden Rashada is one of the top recruits on the West Coast in the 2023 class and is part of a loaded quarterback group in California this year. So, there have been no shortage of schools pushing to eventually land his commitment.

The four-star prospect, who is currently rated as the 63rd-best recruit in Rivals.com’s 2023 class rankings, has continued to explore all his options with visits to numerous schools in recent weeks and months. His travels lately have taken him to Oregon, BYU and closer to home at Cal.

Rashada previously released a list of his top 10 schools on Christmas Day that included the likes of UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, Penn State, Arkansas, Auburn and Oklahoma.

A lot has happened in the time since the 6-foot-4 quarterback released that list, and he admits that whenever he does narrow down his options again the list will look much different than it did in the winter.

“Yeah, it’s changed a whole lot,” he said. “I’m just looking for what’s best for me and my family. When you’re young going through the recruiting process you put dream schools up and are biased towards them, but as you hit a certain phase in your recruitment you know it’s business. At the end of the day everybody’s trying to play on Sundays. That’s how I look at these trips.”

One of the trips he made alongside his brothers as BYU welcomed all three of them on campus for visits. The 2023 quarterback’s brother, Roman, committed to the Cougars on Sunday.

Rashada’s recent string of visits have been enlightening, and the trips have started to give him a different perspective on the process overall.

“It opened my eyes a lot, because it’s kind of like business trips,” he said. “You have to really take in all you can get out of these situations and really be smart with your choices. Be smart with how you evaluate things. So, that is how I would say it impacts us.

“It was great, though, seeing what programs have to offer and it keeps going.”

Cal is another program that has pushed its way into Rashada’s recruitment, and the Bears had the local star quarterback on campus two weekends ago for their big junior day. Though he arrived on campus later than the rest of the group that day, the four-star signal caller enjoyed spending time with the Cal coaches.