Zach Johnson told Golden Bear Report last month that if a visit to Cal showed him what he expected, he'd probably be done on visits.

"If I go up (to Berkeley) and they confirm what I know to be true about them," Johnson said, "I could see myself not going out to those schools like I plan to."

That looks like the case, as the Bears have a signal caller to complement the three wide receiver commits in the class, with Johnson joining the Cal class of 2020. He's the 7th commit of the class for the Bears, joining Tommy Christakos in committing to the Bears after visits this past weekend.