Cal Has a QB: Hart QB Zach Johnson Commits
Zach Johnson told Golden Bear Report last month that if a visit to Cal showed him what he expected, he'd probably be done on visits.
"If I go up (to Berkeley) and they confirm what I know to be true about them," Johnson said, "I could see myself not going out to those schools like I plan to."
That looks like the case, as the Bears have a signal caller to complement the three wide receiver commits in the class, with Johnson joining the Cal class of 2020. He's the 7th commit of the class for the Bears, joining Tommy Christakos in committing to the Bears after visits this past weekend.
COMMITTED 🐻 pic.twitter.com/Mt4T4hXkeN— Zach Johnson (@ItsZachJohnson) June 3, 2019
Johnson, from Hart HS (which produced Cal QBs Joe Kapp and Kyle Boller, as well as olympic swimmer Anthony Ervin) took the reigns as the starting QB last year. In 2018, Johnson threw for 2892 yards, completed 61.2% of his passes, and threw 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
The biggest change for him came this spring, as Johnson gained around 30 pounds, which gave him a more impressive physical stature for when coaches came in to see him throw. Beau Baldwin was the one who pulled the trigger, and a few weeks later, Johnson decided to be a Golden Bear.
What this Commitment Means
1. Cal now has seven commits, five on the offensive side of the ball (Z. Johnson, Christakos, Filkins, Hunter, and E. Johnson), helping to fill two positions of need at WR and QB
2. Cal now has four commits from in-state, three from out of state
3. Beau Baldwin went out and offered a QB that he wanted, and landed him in short order. That's a win for him.
4. Johnson physically developed well throughout the offseason, which should lead to a big senior year for him.