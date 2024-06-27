Cal now has had 11 players selected in the first round of the NBA draft. The latest is Jaylon Tyson, who had his name called Wednesday night as the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bears guard was selected 20th overall, and he is the first Cal player to be picked in the first round since Jaylen Brown in 2016. The last two Cal players to be selected in the NBA draft were Ivan Rabb (35th) and Jabari Bird (56th) in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

"We're excited," Cleveland general manager Mike Gansey said in a press conference after the selection. "... He had to do everything for Cal this year. Played point. Played one, two, three. Didn't have a lot around him.

"They were very young and played walk-ons a lot. Obviously, I think Mark Madsen is one of the better coaches in college basketball, so Mark did a great job with him. They really overachieved. He's tough, competitive. He was one of the only guys that we had kind of in that 20 area that came and worked out actually. He had a great workout for us."