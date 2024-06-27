Cal now has had 11 players selected in the first round of the NBA draft. The latest is Jaylon Tyson, who had his name called Wednesday night as the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bears guard was selected 20th overall, and he is the first Cal player to be picked in the first round since Jaylen Brown in 2016. The last two Cal players to be selected in the NBA draft were Ivan Rabb (35th) and Jabari Bird (56th) in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
"We're excited," Cleveland general manager Mike Gansey said in a press conference after the selection. "... He had to do everything for Cal this year. Played point. Played one, two, three. Didn't have a lot around him.
"They were very young and played walk-ons a lot. Obviously, I think Mark Madsen is one of the better coaches in college basketball, so Mark did a great job with him. They really overachieved. He's tough, competitive. He was one of the only guys that we had kind of in that 20 area that came and worked out actually. He had a great workout for us."
Tyson spent just one season at Cal after transferring in from Texas Tech, but the 6-foot-7, do-it-all forward left his mark on the program. He finished the season averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
The Plano, Texas native eventually earned a spot on the Pac-12 All-Conference first team by the end of the season after helping guide the Bears to 13 victories in the first season under new head coach Mark Madsen.
Tyson was a finalist for the Julius Erving Award that goes to the top small forward in college basketball each season.
In all, the Bears have had just three first round picks since the turn of the century with Ryan Anderson (No. 21 - New Jersey) being the other member of the group alongside Tyson and Brown.
The newest member of the group is the now the fourth Cal player to be selected by the Cavaliers but is the first since Kevin Johnson went in the first round to Cleveland in the 1987 draft.
Tyson began his career at Texas before moving to Texas Tech and eventually landing at Cal last offseason.
20 at 20 🤝#GoBears pic.twitter.com/GuwADtaEOf— Cal Basketball (@CalMBBall) June 27, 2024
