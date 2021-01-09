Cal pulled a one-time recruiting target out of the transfer portal, as former Florida State defensive back Raymond Woodie III announced his commitment to Cal via Twitter this afternoon. Woodie, originally a four-star athlete in the class of 2019, was someone the Bears were finalists for in the first go around, and landed him a week after Woodie entered the transfer portal.

Woodie, who spent the last two seasons playing at Florida State, recorded 25 tackles and 1 pass breakup while playing in all nine of Florida State's games this past season, with two starts for the Seminoles. He played in 10 games as a true freshman, with 9 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack, and a forced fumble.

Woodie, a former four-star athlete per Rivals, had Cal in his final group before following his father (who coached linebackers at FSU from 2018-19) to Florida State. He now joins a defensive backfield that is young, with three total upperclassmen in Daniel Scott, Chigozie Anusiem, and Branden Smith who are projected to be back. Elijah Hicks and Josh Drayden could be back with the NCAA granted year of eligibility, but it is uncertain whether they will.

In Woodie, Cal gets another safety who can tackle, a player who can move around from a nickel role, to a box safety, and to a free safety. Per Pro Football Focus, he split time between all three roles relatively evenly.

Woodie should have three more years of eligibility remaining with the NCAA's extra year ruling.