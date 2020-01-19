On Sunday, Cal women’s basketball lost to the #6 Oregon Ducks by a final score of 105-55. Junior forward Satou Sabally led the way for the Ducks with 31 points and 7 rebounds. Freshman guard Jazlen Green was the top performer for the Golden Bears with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Oregon improves to 15-2 overall and 5-1 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 8-9 overall and 0-6 in the Pac-12.

From the opening tip, Oregon set the tone as they led 18-7 with 4:47 to go in the 1st quarter. Minyon Moore was up to 6 points for Oregon while Jazlen Green had 3 points for Cal. Oregon was shooting 7-10 from the field while Cal was shooting 3-5. Oregon would finish the quarter strong, leading 31-14 as Sabally was starting to take over with 13 points. Green had 10 points for Cal, doing all she could to keep Cal in the game.

Things continued to go Oregon’s way in the 2nd quarter as the Ducks would lead 44-21 with 4:19 to go until halftime. Sabally was dominating Cal with 20 points on 8-10 shooting from the field. Oregon was shooting 19-30 (63.3%) from the field while Cal was shooting 8-21 (38.1%) from the field.

At the half, Oregon would lead 57-27 as Sabally was up to 22 points and 5 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu had just 6 points, but was making her presence felt with 7 assists. Green (10 points) and Anastasieska (8 points) were the top performers for Cal.

With 3:21 to go in the 3rd quarter, Oregon would lead 80-40 as Sabally (28 points), Hebard (16 points), Moore (11 points), and Ionescu (10 points) were all in double figures. At this point, it was just a matter of what would the final score be. At the end of the quarter, Oregon would lead 83-41. Taylor Chavez made a shot that didn’t quite get off in time. Despite that basket getting waived off, all was going Oregon’s way.

With 7:11 to go, Oregon was up 85-45. While we had been in garbage time for a while, it looked like Oregon was pulling back as they were taking their starters out. With 4:51 to go, Oregon was up 93-47 as Erin Boley was up to 19 points, having fun out there for the Ducks.

For reasons beyond me, other than to run up the score, Sabally checked back in and got a couple of more points for good measure. It was a foregone conclusion that Oregon would win, but it did look like they were trying to drop 100 points on Cal. In the end, Oregon accomplished their goal, finishing with 105 points. Cal got to 55 points after Sara Anastasieska made a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. She finished with 15 points, having a solid outing for Cal.

When looking at the 105-55 final score, it’s clear that Cal got routed. The one bright spot for Cal is the fact that they didn’t lose due to a lack of effort. They played hard, but just didn’t have the talent to get this win. It also didn’t help that senior center CJ West was out due to being in concussion protocol.

At this point, Cal needs to put this string of losses behind them and look ahead to this upcoming week where they will welcome Utah and Colorado to Haas Pavilion. Those are two games they should be able to get. Up first for Cal will be Utah. That game will tipoff on Friday at noon as part of the annual School Haas Rock game.