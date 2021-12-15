Cal Gets Jaydn Ott Back in 2022 Class

Sometimes you can go back home again, as Jaydn Ott recommitted to Cal earlier. The Norco running back had decommitted from the Bears back in September, but after a couple months of feeling out other schools, Ott has rejoined Cal's 2022 class. He is currently the top rated player in the class, signing with the Bears at 4:21 PM

Ott chose Cal the second time around over offers from Oregon State, Colorado, USC and Wisconsin, as the Norco running back was recruited by Aristotle Thompson throughout the cycle. Ott finished his 2021 season with 114 carries, 1140 yards and 17 TDs. He'll join the recently signed Ashton Hayes in the class, as the Bears now have two speedy backs in their backfield for next season.