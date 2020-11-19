Cal Game Week Headquarters: Oregon State
Cal (0-1) kicks off against Oregon State (0-1) in Corvallis Saturday, with a 12:30 PM start. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports One.
Cal Game Notes | Oregon State Game Notes
Oregon State won the last matchup between the two teams, a 21-17 win in Berkeley in 2019. Cal won the last matchup against the Beavers in Corvallis, a 49-7 win in 2018.
Every piece from Cal's week of leadup to Oregon State will be located here.
Thursday
Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 55, Oregon State Preview
Wednesday
Back To Legitimate Practice as Cal Prepares for Oregon State
Justin Wilcox Wednesday Interview
Kuony Deng Wednesday Interview
Peter Sirmon Wednesday Interview
Tuesday
Depth Chart Notes: Oregon State
Takeaways from Wilcox's Tuesday Presser
Chase Garbers Tuesday Interview