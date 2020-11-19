 Cal Football: Game Week Headquarters, Oregon State
Cal Game Week Headquarters: Oregon State

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Cal (0-1) kicks off against Oregon State (0-1) in Corvallis Saturday, with a 12:30 PM start. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports One.

Cal Game Notes | Oregon State Game Notes

Oregon State won the last matchup between the two teams, a 21-17 win in Berkeley in 2019. Cal won the last matchup against the Beavers in Corvallis, a 49-7 win in 2018.

Every piece from Cal's week of leadup to Oregon State will be located here.

Thursday

Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 55, Oregon State Preview

Behind Enemy Lines with BeaversEdge.Com

Wednesday

Back To Legitimate Practice as Cal Prepares for Oregon State

Justin Wilcox Wednesday Interview

Kuony Deng Wednesday Interview

Cam Bynum Wednesday Interview

Five Things: Oregon State

Peter Sirmon Wednesday Interview

Bill Musgrave Wednesday Interview

Tuesday

Depth Chart Notes: Oregon State

Takeaways from Wilcox's Tuesday Presser

Chase Garbers Tuesday Interview

Justin Wilcox Tuesday Interview

Monday

Snap Counts and PFF Grades: UCLA

True Freshman Tracker, Post-UCLA

The Novel, UCLA

