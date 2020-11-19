Cal (0-1) kicks off against Oregon State (0-1) in Corvallis Saturday, with a 12:30 PM start. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports One.

Oregon State won the last matchup between the two teams, a 21-17 win in Berkeley in 2019. Cal won the last matchup against the Beavers in Corvallis, a 49-7 win in 2018.

