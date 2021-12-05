Cal Fumble Recoveries Down USC 24-14 in Season Finale

A second half fumble, forced by Daniel Scott and recovered by Lu-Magia Hearns, led to a game sealing touchdown drive, as the Bears beat USC by double digits for the first time since 2000 in a 24-14 victory that ended Cal and USC's season.

With an 8 PM start for a postponed game, a USC roster that appeared to be in the 50s (officially 65 including injured players), and the annual Joe Roth game, something strange had to happen one way or another. A first half fumble recovery touchdown by Trey Paster, returned 55 yards, would give the Bears a double digit lead against USC for the first time since 2003.

Cal came out of the gate struggling, with the Bears allowing four straight USC first downs, but the Bears would get pass breakups from Lu-Magia Hearns and Isaiah Young, and USC's Parker Lewis would miss wide right on a 51 yard field goal. Cal would lean on their seniors, as Trevon Clark had two first downs, one on fourth down, Nikko Remigio would power his way to a first down on 3rd and 17, but Cal couldn't find running room. The drive stalled and after an offside on a Dario Longhetto 26 yard field goal miss, Longhetto would hit the makeup 22 yarder.

After the Bears and Trojans traded punts, USC took advantage of Cal taking poor angles, first with Vavae Malepai getting a big 24 yard gain to get the Trojans to midfield, then following a Hearns PI, Young would attempt to intercept a Jaxson Dart pass. Instead, Kyle Ford made a leaping grap, and Elijah Hicks missed a tackle in pursuit of the 45 yard catch and run for a score.

Cal would respond, with Marcel Dancy spinning off a tackle on 3rd and 1 for 14 yards, and Jake Tonges finding space on an out and up for 39 yards to get the Bears into the red zone. Christopher Brooks would finish the drive with a one yard plunge to give the Bears the lead back.

Then came some defense for a Cal group that struggled to tackle most of the evening. On a 3rd and 2, Elijah Hicks popped the ball out on a Darwin Barlow carry, Trey Paster would pick it up and finish the play with his first touchdown at the college level.

USC would put together another drive into Cal territory, with Michael Jackson III getting by a Cal tackler on one of many Cal pursuit angles, but Parker Lewis would miss another field goal, this one from 43 yards out. Cal would go into the half up 17-7.

Cal's offense would repeatedly struggle against the Trojans in the second half, as the Trojans blitzed the weak side early and often. A short punt by Jamieson Sheahan would give USC the ball at the 50, but USC would get called for holding, then an intentional grounding to force a punt. Cal would also struggle with penalties, with a sack forcing Chase Garbers back and a tripping call forcing the Bears into a 3rd and 27 situation.

After another punt, Cal would hold again when backed up. Dart took a shot after driving USC down to the Cal 11, not returning after the hit. A botched play to Erik Krommenhoek on what looked like a tight end around would end the USC drive at the Cal 3.

Cal would again go three and out, but the Bears would get another break on defense. Daniel Scott would force a fumble on Miller Moss, which no one realized was live until Lu-Magia Hearns picked it up 27 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Cal would turn that recovery into points, via a Trevon Clark catch and run, Chase Garbers pulling on zone read, and Chris Brooks out-manuevering the USC defense on a 3rd and 4 swing pass. Brooks would shed an arm tackle on a toss play to score from two yards out.

USC would drive down to score on a screen pass to Colorado transfer KD Nixon from Moss, but Elijah Hicks would make one final play, a recovery of an onside kick, and Cal would run out the clock on the Trojans.