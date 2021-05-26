As stated Monday, we're in the calm before the storm. Next Tuesday begins a turn toward normalcy, as teams get the in-person recruiting aspect back for the first time in fifteen months. A ton of logistical planning has gone into the recruiting explosion we're about to see moving forward, though it's not going to be quite the same.

With the dead period lifted in June, Cal will be able to host recruits on official and unofficial visits. They'll be able to invite players for individual workouts, they'll send coaches out to satellite camps, and they may host a recruiting camp, pending local approval. This is all while players are in summer school and working out for the coming year, with true freshmen all coming in for their first taste of FBS football.