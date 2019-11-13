Cal is honoring 13 seniors Saturday, and when the list of those seniors came out, it lacked three guys who have played big play counts for the Bears, in redshirt senior defensive linemen Luc Bequette and Zeandae Johnson, as well as true senior Josh Drayden. Justin Wilcox noted last week that Drayden (who has played in four games) was on track to redshirt. With Bequette and Johnson, this is new.

"Different situations for them, Z and Luc will be eligible for another year and Josh has only played four games," Wilcox said, "there's a process they have to go through with the compliance office, that ultimately goes to the NCAA. All that work has been done, but you don't get it back until you're finished with the season. We'll work through that at the end of the season, that's the earliest you can do it."

Johnson and Bequette each meet the required season ending injury part for the 6th year of eligibility, as Johnson missed the entirety of the 2017 season due to a preseason knee injury, while Bequette suffered a knee injury playing catch before Cal's 2016 win over Utah. Drayden would just be getting a redshirt with the new redshirt rule, having played as a true freshman in 2017. All three would provide a boost to Cal's defense in 2020, which is already scheduled to lose seniors Evan Weaver, Jaylinn Hawkins, Ashtyn Davis, and Traveon Beck, among others.

"Both those guys have been warriors for us," Tim DeRuyter said, "they've taken a ton of reps this year, they are guys that understand our defense and anchor our package, and I can't say enough of them. If we can get those guys back, we intend on that happening, and it's going to be great for our future."

In the present, Cal's got a QB contest on their hands, as Wilcox played coy as to when they're naming either Devon Modster or Chase Garbers the starter.

"Maybe Friday night, maybe Saturday morning, maybe Saturday at noon," Wilcox joked. "There's a few more things that we've got to see."

More in the videos below