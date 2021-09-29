Cal Football: Wednesday Night Injury Updates, Wilcox and Garbers Video

Justin Wilcox gave a couple of updates on key Cal injuries during his Wednesday night press availability.

Per the Cal head coach, RB Damien Moore, WR Nikko Remigio, and TE Jake Tonges are all probable to return for Saturday's game. Nose guard Stanley McKenzie is 'probably behind those guys right now' in terms of when he'll return. If McKenzie can't go Saturday, expect Jaedon Roberts and Ricky Correia to play more in his stead.

In addition, running back DeCarlos Brooks is doubtful, with the hope to get him back moving, especially with the bye week coming this week. Brooks missed the Washington game with a lower body injury, but has rushed for 86 yards on 8 carries in the three games played.

Without Brooks, Chris Brooks and Marcel Dancy may see more carries, though Chris Brooks didn't get a carry for the Bears until the overtime period, as Damien Moore has taken the lion's share of the carries in 2021.

Remigio came out of the Washington game after taking a hit on a punt return, which put Justin Richard Baker into the game more, along with Kekoa Crawford running at the slot position. While Remigio is likely to play this weekend, Crawford has spent more time in the slot this season, with around 30% of his reps coming in the slot through three games.

Tonges has been Cal's top receiving tight end this year, as the Bears have used seven different tight ends relatively regularly, and they'll continue to use the likes of Keleki Latu, Jermaine Terry, Nick Alftin and Elijah Mojarro to spell starters Tonges, Collin Moore, and Gavin Reinwald.