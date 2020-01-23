- Heights and weights of those returning have not been altered

- The mid-year enrollees have not been assigned numbers yet

Cal Football has released a new roster for spring football, with a couple of caveats:

Changes:

Both nose guard Siulagisipai Fuimaono and outside linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo will not be with the team. Cal football confirmed that Fuimaono is no longer with the program. Ogunbanjo was arrested in December, at which point Cal football released a statement that Ogunbanjo was no longer with the team. Ogunbanjo announced via Twitter that he is in the transfer portal.

Multiple players have been granted redshirts, with the four game redshirt rule. They are:

- Senior defensive back Josh Drayden, who played in four games in 2019

- Freshmen Spencer Brasch, DeCarlos Brooks, Erik Harutyunyan, Craig Woodson, Miles Williams, Myles Jernigan, Jaylen Martin, Nick Lopez, Tarik Glenn Jr., Curley Young Jr., Orin Patu, Kyle Smith, Blake Antzoulatos, Ryan Puskas, Brian Driscoll, Alex Murray, Ben Coleman, Brayden Rohme, Cal Frank, Elijah Mojarro, Chris Rogers, Jared Staub, Lucas Allen and Gunnar Rask.

- Of those freshmen, Brasch, Woodson, Martin, Patu, Antzoulatos, Puskas, Driscoll, and Rohme saw action in 2019

Zeandae Johnson, Luc Bequette, and Henry Bazakas were all granted sixth years of eligibility. All three missed significant portions of seasons (Bequette in 2016, Johnson in 2017, Bazakas in 2018) due to knee injuries, enough to give them waivers for the sixth year of eligibility. Bequette has started the previous 38 games, tied with Jake Curhan and Cam Bynum for the active team lead.

Elijah Hicks is listed as a safety on the new roster, something that the Bears experimented with during the practices prior to the Redbox Bowl. It may not be a permanent move for Hicks, who has started 30 games at cornerback for the Bears, but it allows the Bears to get Chigozie Anusiem on the field with Hicks and Bynum. Anusiem started the bowl game at corner while Hicks played safety against Illinois

Cal's spring practice schedule starts up on March 4th, with the first practice starting at 9:30 AM,