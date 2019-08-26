It's gameweek, in case anyone reading this isn't aware. Cal takes on UC Davis in five days, and prep has kicked in for the Bears.

"They've got some talented guys," senior safety Ashtyn Davis said, "obviously their quarterback has done some things, any time that you've got a guy on the other side of the ball like that you've got to be cognizant of that."

Davis, like many other members of the secondary, relishes the opportunity to go against an offense that likes to throw the ball as often as Davis.

"100 percent, especially if the D-Line can take some pressure off the run early," Davis said, "it makes them have to pass, more opportunities to get the ball in our hands."

Justin Wilcox will again face one of his former bosses in Dan Hawkins (Wilcox served as a GA under Hawkins at Boise State in 2001-02), and he's aware of what the Aggies can do.

"I've known coach Hawk a long time, they're a really good football team," Wilcox said, "offensively they run a lot of plays, they move the ball up the field, lot of fly motion and shifts, mess with your eyes. Really good quarterback, running back, tight end, they got basically the whole offensive line back. There's a reason they average about 40 a game. Defensively, a little bit like us, a lot of odd and even fronts, some post safety, but even then you go into the first game with the unknowns of what might change, because they're a different team, we're a different team, we're both facing that, but we've got a ton of respect, they're coming in here to win the game. We know we'll have to be at our best."

That's a consistent theme that this Cal staff has hit on over the past few days of prep, that they can't take UC Davis lightly, as Davis did upset an FBS team in 2018, as they took down San Jose State. Cal is 2-0 against FCS teams under Justin Wilcox, and haven't lost to one since FCS became an official distinction. Wilcox also noted that Hawkins, being a special teams guy, will have wrinkles for Cal in that phase of the game.

New Scholarships

WR Ricky Walker, TE Jake Tonges, and LB Ben Hawk Schrider all got on scholarship Saturday.

"They earned it, we think they're going to help our team. We had some room, and that's a good thing," Wilcox said, "we always like to be able to do that for guys that. Ricky, he's been here a couple years but he's been dinged up a bit. He's really had a great spring, a great summer and fall camp. We really expect him to help us. Jake Tonges, same thing. Then Ben Hawk Schrider is a guy who grew up here, loves the program, had opportunities to play on scholarship elsewhere, and really his demeanor, his approach to the game, and his production in practice. Those three guys, we're excited for them, and what they're going to do moving forward."

Walker noted that it was an unbelieveable experience, while roommate Traveon Beck yelled at him from across the field.

"Something I'll never forget," Walker said, "coach Wilcox talked to me after practice, it was a rush of gratitude, got a love and support from my teammates, they all jumped on me, congratulating me, it was a great feeling."

Big Press for Davis

Davis found himself with a ton of attention after a sterling profile of him in the Athletic (read that here).

"Overwhelmingly positive," Davis said of the reaction. "I didn't know a lot of people were going to read it, but a lot of people were reaching out, complimenting me on it, so it's been positive."

Watch the rest of the interviews from practice below.