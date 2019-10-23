Cal Football: Tuesday Practice Report, OL Looking to Rebound from OSU
Cal's Jake Curhan was frank when talking about the offensive line struggles, as the young group Cal put up front allowed nine sacks Saturday, as Oregon State blitzed on nearly half of Cal's dropbacks.
"Guys were playing a little more tentative than we wanted," Curhan said, "guys were trying to clue into stuff, and most of the year, we've been used to playing with guys that have been playing a lot of football, it gets tougher when you have guys that are newer. It has taken me three years to get where I am, to be able to understand what I'm seeing, to make calls and stuff. I remember when I was a redshirt freshman, it was not very easy at all."
This week, Curhan and company have a bigger test ahead of them, as Utah is likely the best front they'll see all season, including a couple strong defensive ends in Bradley Anae and Mikka Tafua. Anae got high praise from Cal's right tackle, though the two likely won't be matched up against each other.
"Me and Valentino were talking about it," Curhan said, "in my past three years, I haven't seen anybody get off the edge like he does, it's pure explosiveness on the left side, I'd welcome the challenge if he wanted to flip over to my side. The other guy (Mikka Tafua), he's pretty good, those two, they're really fast, want to get up field, chop, rip your arms off and get around you. They feast on making guys nervous, I'm ready for either of them, I welcome the challenge."
With the challenge ahead, Curhan noted that things might be a bit simpler for the group.
"I think this week, coaches are trying to take a little bit off our plate and it's giving us not as many things to worry about," Curhan said, "do your job, keep it simple, move a guy. I think we'll be able to benefit from that, especially guys who are getting their first experience."
The Quarterback Position
Cal declined to make Devon Modster nor Spencer Brasch available to the media today, as the two are listed with ORs in Cal's depth chart. To be clear, if Modster is healthy, he'll make the start in Salt Lake City. If he's not, Brasch will make his first career start. Curhan noted that if it's Brasch or even Robby Rowell playing, he wants the young guys to remember how they've done in practice.
"If Spencer or Robby have to play this weekend," Curhan said, "I know we have full confidence in either of them, what I would like to see from those guys if they go in is just playing fearless and not afraid to make mistakes. Both them have made really good plays in practice, the difference between game and a practice is some fancy outfits and a lot of people. It's just, do what they do in practice, we know they can do it."
Charlie Ragle, who was one of Brasch's main recruiters, has seen the physical skills in action, and thinks some of Brasch's physical tools could ostensibly give the team a little more motivation with what he's shown in practice.
"The biggest thing is his physical skills, the way he throws the football and his athleticism, his ability to run," Ragle said, "makes him a pretty deadly weapon. He can run, he can scramble, he can make plays with his feet, but at the flick of a wrist, he can rip it and get into tight windows. And he can elevate a team, when guys are standing here watching a guy like that throwing the ball, with his arm strength, guys get excited."
He may have the opportunity to show why the Bears brought him in Saturday, the opportunity to seize a job for the rest of the season. Ragle noted that Brasch was a multi-sport guy, including track (where he ran in the 200, 4x400, high jump and the triple-jump), and that willingness to get into those one on one situations made him a standout.
"We look for those guys who are willing to go in the 'octagon,'" Ragle said,"whether that's on the track or wrestling and there's a chance you can lose (one on one) where you have to shoulder that burden. It takes a different kind of guy, and I think anytime you find those guys who aren't scared to compete, it catches your interest."
More with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin below