Cal's Jake Curhan was frank when talking about the offensive line struggles, as the young group Cal put up front allowed nine sacks Saturday, as Oregon State blitzed on nearly half of Cal's dropbacks.

"Guys were playing a little more tentative than we wanted," Curhan said, "guys were trying to clue into stuff, and most of the year, we've been used to playing with guys that have been playing a lot of football, it gets tougher when you have guys that are newer. It has taken me three years to get where I am, to be able to understand what I'm seeing, to make calls and stuff. I remember when I was a redshirt freshman, it was not very easy at all."

This week, Curhan and company have a bigger test ahead of them, as Utah is likely the best front they'll see all season, including a couple strong defensive ends in Bradley Anae and Mikka Tafua. Anae got high praise from Cal's right tackle, though the two likely won't be matched up against each other.

"Me and Valentino were talking about it," Curhan said, "in my past three years, I haven't seen anybody get off the edge like he does, it's pure explosiveness on the left side, I'd welcome the challenge if he wanted to flip over to my side. The other guy (Mikka Tafua), he's pretty good, those two, they're really fast, want to get up field, chop, rip your arms off and get around you. They feast on making guys nervous, I'm ready for either of them, I welcome the challenge."

With the challenge ahead, Curhan noted that things might be a bit simpler for the group.

"I think this week, coaches are trying to take a little bit off our plate and it's giving us not as many things to worry about," Curhan said, "do your job, keep it simple, move a guy. I think we'll be able to benefit from that, especially guys who are getting their first experience."